CHP: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed in a head-on crash on Tuesday after officers say his car crossed over into the opposite lanes of traffic on Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 41 and Friant Avenue after it was reported that two vehicles had crashed on the off-ramp.

Officers say a man in his 40s was heading southbound on the highway when he crossed over the center median and into the opposite lanes of traffic for an unknown reason. The center median in that area of the highway is grass only.

The car then reportedly slammed head-on into an SUV that was exiting the northbound lanes of the highway from the Friant off-ramp.

CHP officials say the impact of the crash killed the man in the car. The driver of the SUV was not seriously injured. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles at the time of the crash.

Officers are now working to figure out what caused the car to cross over into on-coming traffic.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors at this time.