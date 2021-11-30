Traffic backed up after semi-truck crashes into multiple vehicles on Highway 180, officials say

Fresno, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A semi-truck caused a four-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 180 near Sanger on Tuesday afternoon, according to Fresno County Fire officials.  

Authorities say the semi-truck was traveling westbound on Highway 180 and initially hit a white Chevy Silverado parked in the left turn lane for southbound McCall Ave.

After hitting the Silverado, the semi-truck reportedly crossed all lanes of Eastbound Highway 180 traffic and hit two other vehicles.

Traffic was backed up in the area as crews worked to clear the roadway.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

