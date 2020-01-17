Traffic accident sends juvenile to hospital

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Coalinga Police Department says they are investigating a traffic collision that happened on Thursday involving one juvenile.

Coalinga Police Officers say they responded to Van Ness Ave. and Sunset St. on a report of a traffic collision involving a motorist and pedestrian.

Authorities say a motorist was turning left from Sunset St. onto Van Ness Ave. striking a minor who was walking in a marked crosswalk.

The juvenile was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police say.

The Coalinga Police Department would like to remind the public to use extreme caution, especially in school areas.

Authorities say the public can expect increased traffic enforcement in school areas and to use extreme caution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department’s Public Safety Dispatch Center at (559) 935-1525.

