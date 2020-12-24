Toys for Tots and upcoming charter school team up at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is closed due to COVID-19, but held a toy drive in its parking lot for a new charter school. The partnership with Toys for Toys gave out toys to the 200 registered students planning to attend Golden Charter Academy for its first semester in August of 2021.

Former NFL player and Fresno native, Robert Golden founded the academy, open to K-8 grades.

“If I can make it out and do some great things, they can do it as well. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to put Golden Charter Academy together, to inspire youth to want to fall in love with academics and achieve life-living success,” said Robert Golden, the President & CEO of Golden Charter Academy.

Dressed up as Santa Claus, Golden and some helpers passed out zoo tickets donated by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and gifts to a line of cars filled with future Golden Charter Academy students.

“It’s so difficult right now with all the deficits in our community that they need to know that we all care and it’s not just them and their parents, it’s us as a community,” said Keshia Thomas, the Vice President of Golden Charter Academy.

The school’s mission is to “inspire powerful young minds” and the vice president says caring is part of their mantra.

“Because then you will want to go into the career knowing that you’ve been taught to care, that you’ve been taught to take care of your community, to take care of other people and your surroundings and to take care of animals, you know just to be a great citizen in society.”

Registration for Golden Charter Academy is still open and accepting students for the 2021 fall semester.