Tower residents seek to reverse the City of Fresno’s ban on adding new speed bumps

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Residents in the Tower District are demanding more speed bumps be placed throughout the city, citing safety concerns and an increase in speeding throughout the area.

“What I realized when I moved in was that the street was actually a qualifying track for the Daytona 500,” said Jeff, who has lived in the Tower District for four years.

Residents like Jeff say the streets they live on – many of which were constructed nearly 100 years ago without stop signs and wider than most city streets – were not made for the kind of speeding they see present-day. It’s an issue Jeff says has increased in recent years.

“It’s a danger to bicyclists, it’s a danger to children…. We have kids that walk to school up and down this street,” he said.

Now, they’re calling on council member Miguel Arias to help them stop the speeding.

First, he must ask the rest of the city council to reverse a ruling the city put in place 15 years ago which banned the addition of any new speed bumps, in an effort to reduce the amount of pollution coming from idling cars.

“After 15 years, the evidence is clear…eliminating speed bumps did not lead to a reduction in air pollution,” Arias said.

On Thursday, Arias will propose a plan to the city council to install speed bumps on East Bremer Avenue, paid for by his office. He says traffic control will monitor the street for 60 days and, if it decreases speeding, they’ll establish a process for other council offices to utilize the same strategies.

“They’re simply installed with a bow on the asphalt: very easy to install, very easy to un-install,” Arias said.

The public works department will survey the area to determine how the speed bumps should be placed, based on street parking availability and more.