FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a dozen dogs have received a second chance for a forever home Friday night. Tower District’s Records hosted an adoption event for the Second Chance Shelter at the recorded store saving the lives of some fur friends.

Lawrence Cervantes, who put on the event, says he was so moved by the Second Chance Animal Shelter’s situation on the news when there were still 130 dogs left it was a call for action for him. He wanted to host an adoption event, so he contacted Nick Navarro, owner of Tower District Records.

“Initially, they had 130 dogs that were going to be euthanized by the end of the year, and I said ‘Man, this is not something I can just sit on my seat and not do something about. So how can I help in some way?’ Reached out to brother Nick and asked him ‘Hey, can we do an event here at the records store? Get some attention and hopefully get some dogs adopted,'” said Cervantes.

Navarro and Cervantes are dog owners themselves who each have a strong bond with their pets.

“When I look into my dog’s eyes, man, every time I see a little person. It’s kind of weird, man, I see a little person,” said Cervantes, dog owner of two. “They are not people, but I see a little person. I say, man, we gotta help them out, help out my friend, help out my friends back here.”

Although the event started at 5 p.m., Second Chance Animal Shelter arrived late. Parveen Sandhu with the Second Chance Animal Shelter says it was for a good reason.

“We were a little late because people wouldn’t stop coming, and that’s an awesome problem to have, right?” she said. “So within the last 30 to 45 minutes, we were able to adopt out four dogs.”

She says one family adopted two siblings and then we had two more people came in to adopt a couple more dogs.

Sandhu says it was a whirlwind of a day with all the adoptions including a couple that were adopted at the event totaling 14 dogs who found forever homes. Still, 80 dogs are remaining who need home by the New Year.

To adopt a dog, she says if adopters already have a dog, the first step is to do a meet-and-greet in a neutral space. Then, they will ask whether the adopter has a house or is renting. For renters, verification with the landlord will be needed to make sure they can have the dog there. This information can be sent via email at scas.selma@outlook.com.

Then, Sandhu says the next step is a survey she calls “My Perfect Match Survey”, which will allow adopters to adopt a pet that will fit into their life and they can stop in the pet’s life.

She says they have been working with rescuers and that they have a plan B.

“Our plan is not to leave any dog behind,” said Sandhu.

She says the shelter needs to be empty by Dec. 31. They have been working with the community and businesses with properties to house dogs temporarily. Fostering is important because allows the dog to decompress and shows their true personality.

“If you want a dog, certainly you can take that dog home that day, it’s certainly doable, and we have been doing. We have been sending dogs home all day. So, we are gonna be there, the dogs are waiting for you, but where are you?”

The Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and they say they will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and Dec. 31. Click here for more information.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma will be at the Exeter Christmas Market, located at 151 South E Street, in Exeter, on Saturday for another pet adoption event.