FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Pooch Parade is coming to Fresno’s Tower District on Sunday.

People can dress up their pets in costumes and participate in contests – in hopes of having the best-dressed pet there.

There will be a costume contest, a best family costume contest, and a best pooch contest. There will also be pet vendors and snack vendors.

There is a $10 entry fee and the event will be on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the competition is taking place at 644 E Olive Avenue in Fresno.