Tower District taphouse closes doors for good amid pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Full Circle Olympic in the Tower District has decided to close for good due to the impact of COVID-19 on its business.

The taproom and performance venue announced the decision on its Facebook page Monday that it has closed as of May 1 after having been open for over a year.

In part, Full Circle Brewing Co. said, “Like many small businesses, we have struggled with a significant loss of revenue during this unprecedented time. In the age of social distancing, anticipated future crowd limitations and no immediate guidance on re-opening of Fresno’s restaurant or breweries we have made the difficult decision to close our Tower location.”

The craft brewer will consolidate resources to its downtown Fresno brewery located at 620 F Street to maintain its current number of employees while continuing to focus on creating quality craft beer.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of this energetic, fun and loving community and we hope that you will make the trek down the road to continue to support us in Downtown Fresno,” Full Circle said.

The brewery has stayed in operation during the pandemic by offering pick ups or home delivery of its beers in the area or the rest of California through Full Circle 2 Go.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.