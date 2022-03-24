FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)– A weekly, non-seasonal farmer’s market is currently in the planning stages for the Tower District in hopes to add more family-friendly activities to the area.

According to Tyler Mackey with the Tower District Marketing Committee, they have been working for about a year to develop an idea for a weekly farmers market that would shut the Olive street between Wishon and Echo avenues.

“We have a real food deficiency down here when it comes to fresh produce, so this would fill the food desert here in the Tower District,” says Mackey.,

The farmer’s market would be held Thursday nights from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Being the breadbasket of California, lots of farmers’ markets span different days of the week. Thursday night is a night when businesses could use a bit of a lift and doesn’t conflict with other farmers’ markets.

The marketing committee is partnering with Cal Fresh for this farmer’s market.

“There will be fresh produce, prepared foods, vendors, live music, children’s areas, which will bring the community out and stimulate the local economy.”

How will it be funded?

According to Mackey, the farmer’s market will either be funded privately or through federal dollars through the city.

“We are looking at various forms of funding, at the moment we are hoping to get ARPA funding through a grant by the city. A project like this is a $76,000 initial investment, that is for the cost of the road closures, staff to take care of the event, trailers to truck in the supplies, etc.”

Since they are partnering with Cal Fresh, a local nonprofit, this provides them the opportunity where after the first year of operations, it only costs $1.00 a year to renew the contract just to keep it open.

Mackey says they are hoping to receive word if they were granted ARPA funds by mid-late April, and if they receive the grant, operations would begin in May.

Otherwise, Mackey says they will have to look into private funding options through crowdfunding to expedite the process or through private partnerships with different organizations and businesses who are willing to throw in cash to get that initial funding met.