FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a fun afternoon outside? Tower District is the place to be on Thursdays starting April 20, as it hosts the grand opening of its new farmers market.

The Tower District Farmers Market will be held weekly on Olive Avenue between Echo Avenue and Wishon Avenue. beginning on Thursday, April 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“I am excited to bring this much-needed amenity to the Tower District,” said Council Vice President Annalisa Perea, “This work and vision for the Tower is just the beginning of what will shape the Tower District into a beacon of equitable economic development and access to fresh

and healthy options,” concluded Council Vice President Perea.

Local vendors will be selling local seasonal produce, crafts, and local food trucks will also be participating.

“As we all know, the Tower District is the City’s vibrant cultural center, where many people come to eat, shop, and be entertained. The Tower District Farmers Market will provide another space for community engagement all while supporting our local, small businesses,” said

Councilmember Miguel Arias.

Officials say all bus stops on East Olive Avenue between Van Ness and Palm will be closed to through traffic from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Thursday starting on April 20.

For more information about the Tower District Farmers Market contact the Tower District Marketing Committee at TowerDistrictMarketing@gmail.com.