FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tower District Farmers Market hosted a fundraiser to assist with the Maui United Way Relief Fund Thursday evening.

At the Tower District Farmers Market Thursday night every time someone picked out fresh produce, got something to eat, or purchased bought a handmade product, the money they spent didn’t just go to a local business, but went to help the thousands impacted by the wildfires in Maui.

Vendor Debbie Wills- who owns a barbeque sauce company, said this cause is personal.

“My brother-in-law and sister live over there, they’re okay their house is okay… to be honest I’ve never been to Maui, I just know that I have family there, and everyone’s lives are turned upside down,” Wills said.

California Fresh Farmers Market Association president Peter DeYoung said he already had Hawaiian-themed farmers markets planned for this summer, but once the wildfires hit, he decided he should cancel them out of respect. However, one of his friends had a better idea.

“These small businesses are giving 10% of their proceeds, hardworking farmers, small businesses, cooks, food trucks, they’ve all come together for this, so we hope our community will continue to come together,” DeYoung said.

“You gotta keep going, you gotta do this for the people of Maui and he said it’s Ohana, it’s the family, and we all have to be family in times like this,” he added.

He decided to keep the event going but turn it into a fundraiser. Giving 10 % of vendor’s proceeds at this event, and at the event earlier this week at the River Park farmer’s market to the fire relief fundraiser with the United Way. They also have a Gofundme with a direct link to their fundraiser.

If you’d like to donate to their united way fundraiser, click here.