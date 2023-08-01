TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who admitted to kicking her boyfriend, beating him with a hammer, and dumping his clothes in a dumpster was sentenced to life without parole for his murder, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, 55-year-old Rosa Baca was convicted of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that she inflicted torture – and the special allegation that she used a deadly weapon.

Court documents state that on December 17, at around 8:15 a.m., Porterville Police responded to a trailer on S. Indiana Street for a report of a man in need of medical services. Baca said at the time that she and her boyfriend had been in an argument the previous night – causing him to leave. When he returned, he did not have a shirt or shoes and had multiple injuries.

Investigators determined that the victim had clean feet – despite Baca describing him as shoeless. They also found that her car was warm, suggesting it was recently driven, but Baca said that she had not driven anywhere.

Under questioning, officials say Baca told them she had kicked the victim, beat him with a hammer, and driven his and her clothes to a dumpster. The victim died the next day in the hospital.