Torture among charges filed against the man arrested in the death of a Tulare County mother

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Charges including torture have been filed against the man accused of killing a Plainview woman and dumping her body in Imperial County.

According to Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, Adel Hussein is charged with the murder of 36-year old Brittney Steenburgen. The announcement came Tuesday evening.

RELATED: Man wanted in the death of Tulare County mother arrested in Mexico

Hussein is charged with murder and the special circumstance of torture. He’s also charged with corporal injury to a spouse and false imprisonment by violence or torture.

The DA’s office says the charges are enhanced because of prior offenses.

If convicted, Hussein faces the possibility of life behind bars.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.