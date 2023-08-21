MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A tornado warning was issued in Merced County for an area near Los Banos on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. The warning has since expired.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning in another area of Merced County, near Dos Palos.

The warning was first issued at around 12:45 p.m. by federal meteorologists and expired at 1:45 p.m.

You can watch the forecast from KSEE24 in the video player above – or the forecast from CBS47 in the video player below.

For the tornado warning, the area included covers areas south of Los Banos, including a section of I-5 from Highway 33 until Eagle Field Road.

For the thunderstorm warning, the areas included cover Dos Palos and South Dos Palos.

Residents were warned to be aware of strong winds and pea-sized hail. Approximately 4,600 people live in the impacted area.