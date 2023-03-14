CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department released the top ten intersections for collisions in 2022.

Clovis police say in 2022 Clovis had 902 Collision reports taken which is an increase of 7.38%. Collisions increased by over 7% including injury collisions, however, fatal collisions dropped by over 65%.

The top 10 intersections for collisions in 2022 are below according to the Clovis Police Department.

1. Shaw and Willow – 19

2. Shaw and Clovis – 17

3. Herndon and Clovis – 11

4. 5th and Clovis – 8

4. Santa Ana and Clovis – 8

4. Shaw and Villa – 8

7. Barstow and Sunnyside – 7

7. Shaw and Cole – 7

7. Barstow and Villa – 7

7. 5th and Woodworth – 7

According to police, Friday is the highest day of collision reports with Monday being the next highest day. The highest time of day is between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. hours. The highest day and time are Friday between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.