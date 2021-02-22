Top stories for Monday, February 22, 2021

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

Three Hospitalized After Crash

Fresno Police say a mother and three-year-old twins were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck. Click here to read more.

Back to School

A number of Central Valley school districts were given the green light to continue bringing students back on campus for in-person learning as soon as tomorrow. Click here to read more.

Full Circle Brewing

Full Circle Brewing Co. to open second location

Just three weeks after Zack’s Brewing Company in downtown Fresno announced it was shutting down operations, Full Circle Brewing Company announced it is taking over Zack’s lease. Although it might take 45 to 60 days to secure a liquor license, Full Circle Brewing Co. owner Arthur Moye says he wants to open up before then. Click here to read more.

