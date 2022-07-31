We are now less than 100-days until the midterm election on November 8th. Steven Maviglio, one of the top political strategists in the state breaks down two key Valley races. Maviglio says the congressional race in District-22 with democrat Rudy Salas and the incumbent, republican David Valadao is a toss-up, along with the intriguing race for state assembly in district-27 with Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin. Maviglio also believes Governor Newsom is gearing up for a bid to the White House in 2024.