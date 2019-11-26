Top climber Emily Harrington falls on El Capitan in Yosemite, rescued by fellow climbers

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – Emily Harrington, a top climber, miraculously had only cuts and bruises after falling on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, she announced on her social media.

Harrington was trying to scale a route on the 3,200-foot granite monolith when she fell.

“I’m banged up but gonna be ok thankfully. Not much to say except I took a bad fall and pin balled a bit then somehow hit the rope w my neck,” Harrington posted on Instagram.

She was rescued by several other climbers including Alex Honnold, the first person to climb El Capitan without a safety rope and the subject of the 2018 documentary “Free Solo.”

Harrington said on her Instagram post, “Thanks everyone who sent kind messages and thoughts – feeling so supported and loved.”

