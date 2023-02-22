MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced city officials announced that city manager, Stephanie Dietz, has informed the City Council of plans to depart from that position.

Dietz will leave the City of Merced following nearly seven years of service. Dietz began her service to Merced as the community’s 12th city manager in November 2020.

During this time, city officials say she has navigated the city through tense economies and responded to a global pandemic while keeping the city financially sound. Most notably, under her leadership, the city secured over $131 million in state and federal grant funding and developed the first dedicated financial reserve of $15 million to guard against service degradation during recession seasons.

My time serving this community has been the greatest honor of my professional career. I am extremely proud of the staff’s combined energy, talents, determination, and ability to execute the council’s policy direction. Our accomplishments are a tribute to the council and community’s vision, commitment, and dedication. Stephanie Dietz, Merced City Manager

Dietz was also the first female to fill the role of city manager for Merced.