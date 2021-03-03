Top 10 most-ticketed intersections in Clovis revealed

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police issued 5,532 traffic citations in 2020, an increase of 7% from 2019 where 5,144 traffic citations were issued.

The top two violations are unsafe speed and use of a handheld device while driving.

This week, Clovis Police released a list of the most cited intersection in the city. It comes in advance of the Clovis Police Department’s 2020 Year-End Crime Summary, which is scheduled to come out soon.

Clovis’ top cited intersections of 2020 are:

10. Barstow and Clovis Avenues

9. Holland and Peach Avenues

8. Herndon Avenue and Tollhouse Road

7. Shaw and Dewitt Avenues

6. Shaw and Villa Avenues

5. Herndon and McKelvy Avenues

4. Shaw and Clovis Avenues

3. Shaw and Peach Avenues

2. Bullard and Villa Avenues

1. Shaw and Willow Avenues

Clovis police also released the top traffic ticket violations, they include: