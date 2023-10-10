FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – TOOL is coming to the Save Mart Center.

According to Save Mart Center officials, TOOL and supporting act Elder announced a new tour with a stop in Fresno on February 12, 2024.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m.; they are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or from the Save Mart Center box office beginning at noon.

The Save Mart Center says the TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from Oct. 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Oct. 12 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

TOOL is coming to the Save Mart Center in Fresno

A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members. The remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise, and more, will be available to the general public on Oct. 13.

For more information visit savemartcenter.com.