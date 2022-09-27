FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno dental group is in the market for your (leftover) Halloween candy. The Willow Dental Group and America Forward is hosting their nine annual Halloween buyback – right after the holiday.

The event begins Tuesday, Nov. 1st, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4th. Locals are invited to bring their left-over, unopened, non-powder candy to Willow Dental Group, at 6753 N Willow Ave, Fresno. Participants will get $2 per pound, up to five pounds ($10).

Ditch the candy, that’s what we’ re saying. Visiting your dentist twice a year and brushing daily are great preventative measures, but doing away with excessive sweets altogether would really give your teeth a healthy boost. Dr. Shawn Anderson, Willow Dental Group

The candy collected will go to Move America Forward, a nonprofit organization that sends care packages to U.S. Service Members and local first responders.

The candy drop-off station will have a section, so the kids can write letters o make drawings that will be sent to the troops.

Studies show that for the first time in 40 years, tooth decay has increased in children in the United States. It is known that candy can hurt children’s teeth but it can also lead to hyperactivity and weight gain.

Willow Dental Group is located at 6753 N Willow Avenue in Fresno. The candy will be collected between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information call (559) 434-1088.