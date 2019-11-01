Too much candy? This organization will pay you for it and ship it to the troops

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Did you get too much Halloween candy? There’s some good you can do with it instead of eating it.

A Fresno dentist office is working with Operation Shoebox and Move America Forward to buy candy at a $1 per pound to send to the troops.

You can drop the candy off at Dr. Treva Lee’s office on Nov. 1st from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. and Nov. 4th from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each child is eligible to receive $1 per pound for all unopened, uneaten candy. Kids under the age of 10 years will be entered into a special drawing if they write a letter or draw a picture to be included in a care package.

The office is located at 2630 N. Fresno St. Suite 101 Fresno, CA 93703.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.