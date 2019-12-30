Tom Steyer, presidential hopeful and Trump critic, to open campaign office in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer is opening up a new campaign office in Fresno.

But before he gears up for the big grand opening he will be spending his day in Fresno.

Steyer, a Democratic and staunch critic of President Donald Trump, is scheduled to tour the IBEW/NECA training facility in Fresno.

His new 2020 campaign office will be located at 464 E. Bullard Ave.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event goes on until 8:30 p.m.

