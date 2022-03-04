FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The official signage for ‘Tom Seaver Memorial Highway’ was unveiled on Friday at Chukchansi Park.

The signage pays honor to Fresno native, Hall of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver. Seaver passed away in 2020.

The new signage is meant to honor Seaver’s life and legacy. The signs will be installed on Highway 41 between Jensen and Ventura Avenues.

Seaver had a 20-year career in the Major Leagues and played at Fresno High School and Fresno City College.

When Seaver was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame he was named on 98.8% of ballots, at the time, it was the highest voting percentage ever.