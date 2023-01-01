FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man, stranded by a flash flood outside his home, was ushered to safety Saturday afternoon by Fresno County rescue crews.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a 78-year-old man trapped in his pickup truck, amongst the rising waters of a creek on his property on Tollhouse Road, between Burrough Valley Road and Humphreys Station.

Deputies say the downpour of the winter storm caused the creek to overflow just after 3:00 p.m., washing out his driveway and trapping him until members of the Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire and Fresno County Fire could get him safely to shore.

As the rain poured down, the situation became more dangerous with each passing minute, as the water was three to four feet deep, and the man was about 20 feet from shore.

Debris also flowed downstream, striking the truck.

Ultimately, rescue crews were able to retrieve the man after getting a life vest to him and extracting him from the vehicle.