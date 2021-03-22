‘Today was a sad day’: Hanford double homicide rocks neighborhood

HANFORD, California (KSEE) – Police are investigating a double homicide in Hanford after they say a brother and sister were stabbed to death Monday morning.

Police say it happened around 10:40 a.m. at a home near Orange Street and Glacier Way. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Garrett Leyva, was the ex-boyfriend of the young woman killed.

Investigators say he called 911 admitting he killed two people, and that he was also stabbed.

“Honestly it felt like a movie, man. It felt fake but once you kind of get closer reality hits you,” said neighbor Edgar Amezola.

Amezola watched with his neighbors as police swarmed the street and wheeled out the suspect on a stretcher.

Inside the home, police say they found Leyva’s 20-year-old ex-girlfriend and her 18-year-old brother stabbed to death. Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever said the pair had broken up over the weekend after a two-year relationship.

“I think it’s pretty clear what happened. However, these are never easy cases, they are hard for family members they are hard for our law enforcement agencies who respond to it and they are terrible crimes when they occur,” said Chief Sever.

“To hear what happened, my heart just really goes out to the family,” said neighbor Todd Koehne.

Many family and friends gathered outside the home to console the family.

“I’m a father of four so I wouldn’t want anybody to feel that feeling but unfortunately, today was a sad day,” said Amezola.

Authorities are yet to release the identity of the victims.