Today is the last day for Creek Fire survivors to register for federal assistance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Wednesday is the last day for Creek Fire survivors with losses to apply for federal assistance.

The deadline applies for applications for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, said FEMA spokeswoman Brianna Summer Fenton. FEMA awards may help eligible survivors pay for rent, home repair/replacement and many other serious disaster-related needs, including replacement or repair of vehicles, funeral expenses, medical or dental expenses and other costs.

To be reimbursed by FEMA, survivors should photograph damage and save receipts for repair work.

Fenton said survivors should contact their insurers and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage before they register with FEMA, although anyone with insurance should register with FEMA even if they aren’t yet certain whether they will be eligible.

FEMA may be able to help with costs that insurance doesn’t cover.

The agency can determine eligibility once an applicant’s insurance claim is settled — but there won’t be any FEMA reimbursement for survivors who fail to register by Wednesday’s deadline.

There are three ways for survivors to register:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

With the FEMA mobile App on a smartphone or tablet

Or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST