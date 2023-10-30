REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Reedley Police Department says they conducted tobacco compliance checks throughout the city with grant funds distributed throughout the CA Department of Justice Program on Oct.28.

Through the compliance checks, three out of four businesses were not in compliance and had expired tobacco licenses. The following businesses were visited:

Carniceria Michoacana, 1339 Manning Avenue- Expired tobacco license

Super Save Market, 1312 11th Street- Expired tobacco license

Down Town Smoke Shop, 1724 11th Street- Expired tobacco license

No Limit Smoke Shop, 1630 E Manning- In compliance

If you have information regarding unlicensed or illegal tobacco sales, please contact the Reedley Police Department Investigations Unit at 559-637-4250.