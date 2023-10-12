FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the war in Israel continues it’s critical to understand the centuries of conflict between the Israeli and Palestinian people.

John-Michael Morganstern was born in Fresno and has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Israel.

He says the ongoing war is between Israel and the terrorist organization that carried out last Saturday’s massacre.

“The present conflict now is not between Israel and the Palestinians, it’s between Israel and Hamas,” said Morganstern.

He says his heart is aching as the war in the Middle East continues. The carnage reminds him of his family’s history when his grandparents fled from the Nazis in World War II.

“My grandparents were holocaust survivors in 1939 they came to Fresno as refugees a third of my family was wiped out in Europe,” he said.

Morgenstern takes pride in his Jewish heritage. He spent eight years in Jerusalem as an inter-faith hospice chaplain breaking down centuries of cultural stereotypes that have caused deadly conflicts for thousands of years.

“The one thing I learned from Palestinian youth and Israeli youth is that they only needed to come together to listen to each other to eat together to listen to music to actually discover they have almost everything in common,” he said.

He says the real conflict is between Israel and Hamas, not the Palestinian people many of whom live in Israel.

“I have friends who consider my second family who live in Bethlehem they are Palestinians, and I can tell you the Palestinians have been stuck with Hamas and they are suffering terribly.”

Morgenstern says he realizes the images of the massacre in Israel that are emerging are very tough to watch, but he urges people not to look away, because they exemplify the hatred Hamas feels for Israelis.

Hatred he says is not shared by the majority of Palestinians.

“These pictures you’re seeing don’t look away when you see the picture, they’re grotesque they make your stomach turn they make you sick but don’t look away please,” he said.

The current state of Israel was re-established in 1948. Israel seized much of the territory it now holds after being attacked in the six-day war back in 1967.

After that war Palestinians settled on the Gaza Strip it’s about the size of Philadelphia and two million people live there.