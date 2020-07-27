To address state unemployment claim backlog, two senators pitch to have EDD fully open 24/7

Sen. Melissa Hurtado and Sen. Scott Wilk sent their letter to Gov. Newsom's office this past week

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — To address the backlog of unemployment claims in California, two state senators are making a pitch: get the Employment Development Corporation up-and-running 24/7.

Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, and Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, sent a two-page letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom this past week urging him to write an executive order to make this a reality.

Samatria McCuistion lost her job in March as a dialysis technician with the company DaVita. She was fired for not having a certification. She’s been trying to take the exam to get this, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed testing dates for months.

So, she filed for unemployment.

“I have two kids that I have to support, I have to pay rent, I have to pay bills,” McCuistion said. “We have to eat.”

It was bad enough she wasn’t able to get a check until a month after she filed her claim. However, it got worse when they asked her to verify her information.

“Literally three months later, every day I’m calling, and they would hang up on me,” she said. “They would tell me, ‘Oh, my supervisor’s going to look at it.’ Then nothing [would happen].”

McCuistion’s story is just one of the countless experiences people have had trying to get in touch with EDD and get their unemployment checks.

Both Hurtado and Wilk have heard from so many of their constituents about this that they drafted a letter and sent it to Gov. Newsom’s desk. In the letter, they ask for him to get the EDD open and fully staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until the EDD’s backlog is addressed.

“Just imagine, if there’s still cases going back to March regarding an unemployment check that you’re supposed to receive almost immediately,” Hurtado said. “Of course people are frustrated. They’re afraid.”

Given her experience with EDD, McCuistion is skeptical if this move would help. But, with her certification exam coming up, she hopes to move on from unemployment soon.

“My goals are to pass and get my job back, so I don’t have to deal with this anymore,” she said.

Gov. Newsom’s office has not responded to the letter at this time.

