Tioga-Sequoia, Fuego FC, host postponed block party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno’s first weekend without pandemic restrictions has been a hot one, but that didn’t stop a familiar summer sight in Downtown Fresno.

On Saturday food trucks lined Fulton St. outside of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing for the El Fuego Block Party, one of the first major public events in the city since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The brewery partnered with Fresno’s pro soccer team, Fuego FC, to promote the team’s return to the city.

“We want to celebrate the fact that we’re back as a soccer team and also celebrate that we’re back post-COVID,” said Jose Ibal, Marketing Director for Fuego FC.

Ibal says he’s grateful the team can connect with Fresnans in person as the team hopes to start playing in 2022. Ibal feels the lack of events with no public health restrictions for the last year is worth braving this weekend’s heat.

“We understand the heat is going to be tough, but we still expect people to come out because there hasn’t been any events in the past.”

Daniela Valle braved Saturday’s heat to enjoy the large downtown event.

“It’s positive to finally have something going again in the community where everybody can come out,” she said.

Ty Leggs is a vendor and set up his custom sticker business at the event. He says beyond business getting better for vendors like him, he says it is nice to have regular social interactions again.

“It’s a good feeling, everyone’s out, everyone’s kind of happy to be back out again,” Leggs said. “The sun isn’t too bad when you’re just kind of out to see people.”