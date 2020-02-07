Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company announces expansion to Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One of Fresno’s pioneers in the craft beer scene, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, announced plans Friday to open a taproom in downtown Merced this summer, according to a press release.

The taproom is slated to open at the historic Tioga Hotel located at 1715 N St. at an undisclosed date in the late summer of this year.

“We get asked all the time about when and where we are going to build a second location,” said Michael Cruz, president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company. “Well, I am excited to announce that we have found a city that we feel has tremendous potential, like values, passion for community, a university on the rise, and a downtown that is in its beginning stages of revitalization. My team and I thrive on growing with and embracing our community and I’m proud to say Downtown Merced is where we’d like to call our second home.”

Cruz said the new location will adopt all the values and energy that made the brewery’s Fresno location successful, while also creating a unique identity by embracing the culture and community of Merced.

The press release also alluded to the potential of beer available only at the Merced location.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing said it will announce further details to their plans as they progress while The Tioga undergoes renovations to house the brewery.

“We look forward to the potential of calling this beautiful historic building home, ” Cruz said.

