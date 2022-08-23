SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers.

22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.

Fuentes was driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766. The car has not been seen since Fuentes’ disappearance.

Fuentes is described as 5’3″, 220 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Fuentes’ whereabouts.

TIMELINE OF JOLISSA FUENTES’ DISAPPEARANCE:

At 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 6th, Fuentes arrived at a family gathering. Officials say Fuentes left the gathering at around 3:00 a.m. the following morning ‘to grab some belongings’ from home.

Fuentes left home after getting the items and drove to an ampm store located at an Arco gas station near Highland and Nebraska avenues.

At 4:00 a.m. Sunday, a surveillance camera at the gas station captured Fuentes pull up to the store, get out of her car, and walk inside the business to make a purchase at the front counter.

After buying the items, the footage shows Fuentes walking out of the store, getting back into her car, and turning westbound onto Nebraska Avenues. Fuentes’ parents said their daughter should have turned eastbound to drive back home.

At 5:24 a.m. and 5:25 a.m., Fuentes’ father said his missing daughter’s phone made two FaceTime calls to her sister. The calls were unanswered.

The Selma Police Department said Fuentes was officially reported as a missing person at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

The following Monday, the department launched an investigation into Fuentes’ disappearance and was able to get an emergency ping on her cell phone.

Fuentes’ family and friends began to carry out daily searches throughout the area where she was last seen.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes getting back into her car after making a purchase inside of an ampm.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes making a purchase inside of the ampm she was last seen driving away from.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

The next day, detectives began following up on tips provided by Fuentes’ family and used drones to search the area around the ampm store the missing woman was last seen driving away from.

Detectives served several search warrants for data related to Fuentes’ social media, banking, and other online accounts, looking for any evidence of a digital footprint since her disappearance.

On Thursday, August 11, the department received records from Fuentes’ phone company, showing that her phone had traveled through Sanger and pinged at a cell tower in the area of Avocado Lake and Pine Flat Lake.

Search and rescue crews from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have been combing through the remote areas near both lakes on the ground and by air using a helicopter.

The Selma Police Department is continuing to analyze the digital data found during the search warrants and has sent it to the sheriff’s office, Fresno Police Department, and FBI for further review.

This coming Thursday, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, known as Adventures with Purpose, will be arriving in Fresno County to join the search for Fuentes.

The group is credited with finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside her vehicle in the Prosser Creek Reservoir near Truckee, California.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Richard Figueroa at (559) 891-2243.