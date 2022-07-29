FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The early bird prize deadline for the Granville Home of Hope giveaway is Sunday, July 31.

Anyone who purchases a ticket before the deadline will be entered to win a prize valued at $2,500.

The early bird prize includes a $1,500 gift certificate to Quality Furniture and a $1,000 gift card from Grocery Outlet.

All tickets purchased before the deadline will also be entered to win a more than 2,000 sq. ft. home in Granville’s Deauville East Community.

The early bird prize drawing is August 11. The home will be given away September 28, live on KSEE 24.

You can purchase tickets for the Granville Home of Hope here.