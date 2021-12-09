TikTok teacher explains now-famous viral video

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Tenaya Middle School teacher Austin LeMay has become famous due to a viral video that put his impressive dance moves on display.

“Everybody knows my dark secret and it’s kind of like a bigfoot sighting to see him dance,” said LeMay.

The video has caught the eyes of millions, including celebrities Ireland Baldwin, Chris Brown, and even Snoop Dogg.

LeMay, a culture and activities director at Tenaya, wants to get out there and continue to have fun.

The Fresno middle school is planning a school dance next week.