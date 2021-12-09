TikTok teacher explains now-famous viral video

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Tenaya Middle School teacher Austin LeMay has become famous due to a viral video that put his impressive dance moves on display. 

“Everybody knows my dark secret and it’s kind of like a bigfoot sighting to see him dance,” said LeMay.

The video has caught the eyes of millions, including celebrities Ireland Baldwin, Chris Brown, and even Snoop Dogg.

LeMay, a culture and activities director at Tenaya, wants to get out there and continue to have fun.

The Fresno middle school is planning a school dance next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss