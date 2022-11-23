FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok.

Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and Conan O’Brien. Because of his TikTok fame, he got their attention and was able to meet them.

But Gonzales did not think he would become the influencer he is today.

“When I first started making videos, it wasn’t even intentional. I never thought about how many followers I would get from a video,” says Gonzalez.

He would often make videos at the Hanford civic center with friends.

“My first video that got a lot of traction was me impersonating a news reporter and anchor,” says Gonzalez.

Gonzalez uses his non-traditional platform on TikTok to inspire aspiring content creators.

So what’s next for Gonzalez?

He says being an actor always seemed like something impossible or unattainable, but with his rising popularity, he says he thinks he’s getting a little closer to his dream.