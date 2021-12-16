TikTok shooting threats prompt response from Kings, Tulare, and Mariposa counties

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, the TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo. The founder of TikTok’s Chinese owner said Thursday, May 20, 2021, he will give up his job as CEO to focus on longer-term initiatives, a step that comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will force the sale of the popular short video service’s U.S. arm. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Threats posted to TikTok suggesting school shootings were set to take place on Friday have prompted a response by Tulare County, Kings County, and Mariposa County’s sheriff’s offices.

Deputies from all three counties announced Thursday that they have been made aware of a challenge to call in threats against schools, including bomb threats and shooting threats.

All three sheriff’s offices say any threats would be monitored and appropriate action would be taken. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who makes a threat in regard to bombs or school shootings will be arrested.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese says deputies are working closely with the school administration to ensure the safety of schools and the community.

In addition, Kings County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will be posted at all county schools on Friday to ensure the safety of children and school staff.