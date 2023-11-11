MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A TikTok challenge left a 13-year-old boy with a fractured skull after a fight in a bathroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Madera.

Espi Leon says her 13-year-old son took part in a TikTok challenge where students meet in school bathrooms during class to fight and be recorded and posted later.

She says the fight went too far leaving her son scarred for life. She claims the district knew about the challenge before the fight and did nothing to prevent it.

“He had a noticeable dent on his forehead we didn’t know nobody notified us of anything that had happened he just seemed distraught,” said Leon.

When Leon took her son to the hospital doctors said her son had a skull fracture.

Later that day she drove to the school to report what had happened and to ask how school staff could not know about it.

“That was that reported the incident we didn’t hear from the school for about nine days they never called to see how he was doing, if he was okay,” said Leon.

Over those nine days, her son had a permanent metal plate fused to his skull, leaving him with a scar that now runs across his head.

Leon says when the school did contact her days later, she did not get a straight answer.

“They basically just blamed it on all the children they are aware this is happening but for one reason or another they are not telling parents,” Leon continued.

Tonyce Givens has a daughter who goes to Madera Unified and says she hears about fights all the time.

“She comes home at least once a week about there being a fight or an altercation at her school so it’s a little scary,” said Givens.

Madera Unified says they will increase supervision near all bathrooms throughout the district and issued a statement saying in part, “We want to assure the community that we take incidents like this very seriously and will take the appropriate steps to address all matters concerning the safety of our staff and students.”

Leon says she will press charges against the other boy in the fight and is calling on the district to do more to inform parents and protect students.