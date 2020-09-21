Tickets still available to win Granville ‘Home of Hope’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Tickets are still available to win this year’s Granville “Home of Hope.”

Granville Homes says its fundraiser has generated more than $5.8 million for community-based organizations since 2006.

This year’s goal is to sell 8,000 tickets and to raise $800,000; 100% of the proceeds will benefit 10 local organizations.

The grand prize is a 1,962 square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath Canvas 10 Plan house in Granville’s Canvas Collection gated neighborhood at Belterra near Shields and Fowler Avenues.

“The amount of money going to our nonprofit has shrunk substantially and now with the Creek Fire there is even more demand on the nonprofits,” Granville Homes President and CEO Darius Assemi said.

Thousands of dollars were raised for local nonprofits during the Granville ‘Home of Hope’ telethon last week on KSEE24.

The home will be given away on Sept. 30 live on KSEE24.

