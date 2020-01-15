Tickets go on sale for the 106th Clovis Rodeo

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) Tickets for the 106th Clovis Rodeo are now available online.

The five-day event will take place from April 22 to 26.

Fans wanting to purchase tickets can also take advantage of special hours at the ticket office for three days only beginning Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.clovisrodeo.com.

The Rodeo’s ticket office at the rodeo grounds will reopen again March 2 and remain open through April.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $35. There is also a Thursday/Friday ticket package available for $65.

The PBR Bull Riders will open the rodeo on April 22 followed by four days of Professional PRCA rodeo action.

Thursday night’s rodeo performance will be followed by rising country music star Jimmy Allen in concert.

The Clovis Rodeo Association will begin a month-long celebration leading up to the 106th rodeo with a Ranch Rodeo competition on April 4 followed by a Jackpot Roping competition on April 11.

The annual Rodeo Queen competition will be held on April 18. Rodeo week will open with the return of the John W. Jones Sr. Steer Wrestling competition.

The annual Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive will now be held on April 21.

The rodeo grounds are located on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Shaw avenues in the heart of downtown Clovis.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.