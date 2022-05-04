HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) Thursday Night Market Place will be returning to downtown Hanford this weekend.

Main Street Hanford hosts the event that features a farmer’s market, food vendors, craft vendors, live music, as well as a beer and wine garden.

Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, says she can’t wait for the event to return for its 22nd year.

“We are so excited to be back with a full-blown marketplace,” explained Brown.

The event will feature over 100 vendors, including some food vendors that will be offering new menu items.

“I think what we are also so proud of is our certified farmer’s market,” said Brown. “We have approximately 13 farmers who come out, and they share their delicious, freshly picked produce with us.”

You can visit the Thursday Night Market Place every Thursday from May to October, between 5:30 pm to 9:30 p.m. in Civic Park.