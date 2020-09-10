Thursday Morning Forecast

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — The Creek Fire continued to scorch tens of thousands of acres Wednesday, with zero percent containment.

In an update, Lt. Brandon Pursell with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they want to be clear from the beginning it may be several weeks before people are allowed to go back to their evacuated homes, as firefighters work to protect thousands of homes and other structures in the path of the wildfire.