Thursday Morning Forecast

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Health officials with Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) announced the first human case of West Nile Virus Wednesday.

Since the County’s first human case in 2005, there have been a total of 67 cases, including four deaths. As of Friday, there have been 35 human cases of West Nile virus reported in California, including two deaths, one in Los Angeles County and one in Madera County, according to the Department of Public Health.