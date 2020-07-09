Thursday Morning Forecast

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) — As of Wednesday, the city of Sanger has seen 427 cases of COVID-19. Officials say the number is concerning given the city’s small population of about 25,000.

“With over 400 cases, it’s really disproportionately represented when you compare it to communities like Fresno or Clovis on a population basis,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.