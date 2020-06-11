Thursday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - Increased patrols promised by Fresno Police after a 23-year-old woman was left in a critical condition when officers say she was involved in a gang-related shooting in northwest Fresno Tuesday night.

Police said she was a passenger in a car that was fired upon by an unidentified suspect. The driver, a 27-year-old man was also shot in the arm but is expected to recover