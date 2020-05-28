Thursday Morning Forecast

SANGER, Calif. (KGPE) — The city of Sanger announced an emergency order set to go in effect Wednesday evening that requires residents to wear face masks in numerous situations in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order, which will last until further notice, says “residents shall use a cloth face mask or equivalent face covering while indoors at work, while visiting a business, or while coming in close contact with someone who is not a family member, in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”