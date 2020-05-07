Thursday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - A woman is dead after police say she was struck in a fatal hit and run in central Fresno Wednesday night - and the search is on for the driver responsible.

Officers say it happened at Fisher Street and Olive Avenue around 9:30 p.m. as the victim was trying to cross the road. Witnesses describe a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger, hitting the woman in the middle of the intersection before driving away. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.