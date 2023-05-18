SACRAMENTO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The CHP is posting billboards with a crashed vehicle to raise awareness of illegal racing as part of a new campaign, which includes the Central San Joaquin Valley.

The billboard is one of the more than 50 displays being shown around the state. It shows a real crashed vehicle on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, with the words “Thrills That Kill”. The Central San Joaquin Valley is one of the locations, along with Los Angeles, that is part of the campaign.

According to officials, there have been more than 7,300 incidents with nearly 123,000 participants statewide in 2021. Over the last five years, illegal street racing ended with 30 fatal crashes with 124 just injuries.

“Illegal street racing and sideshows put lives at risk, upset the quality of our neighborhoods, cause damage to private and public property, and in some cases, have resulted in the death of innocent people,” said Troy Lukkes, California Highway Patrol Deputy Commissioner. “Through our ongoing efforts, we want to send the message throughout California that this dangerous and illegal activity will not be tolerated.”

California Highway Patrol stated that the number of incidents decrease by approximately 50% last year, but there is a lot of work to get done.

Officials say that funding the support to their efforts was possible thanks to the Governor’s approval of a one-time state budget of $5.5 million at the request of California Assembly Member and former Assembly Member, Sheriff Jim Cooper. The funds are being used to support local and state forces to stop illegal racing.