MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The approval of a nonbinding Letter of Intent for Madera Community Hospital (Madera) was announced Friday, revealing Adventist Health as the company selected to manage the facility.

As part of the proposed agreement, Madera has applied for assistance from California’s Distressed Hospital Loan Program managed by the Department of Health Care Access and Information and the California Health Facilities Financing Authority, officials say.

“California hospitals face many financial challenges, and for independent rural hospitals, these challenges can sometimes be almost insurmountable,” said Kerry L. Heinrich, President, and CEO of Adventist Health. “If Madera succeeds in getting the financial resources it needs, Adventist Health will provide Madera Community Hospital with the expertise of a large healthcare system, helping to secure a sustainable future for healthcare in Madera County.”

Karen Paolinelly, President of the Madera Community Hospital, says the relationship between Adventist Health would be beneficial for the community of Madera.

“I am thrilled to announce the potential management relationship with Adventist Health, a hospital that truly understands the needs of rural underserved areas,” said Paolinelli. “Their clinic expertise perfectly aligns with the work we have passionately pursued for the past 51 years. Together, we can significantly and positively impact the communities we serve.”

“Losing Madera Community Hospital was devastating for the more than 160,000 San Joaquin Valley residents who relied on the hospital for care. I am proud to help reestablish the hospital to continue providing quality, local access to healthcare in this community,” said Andrea Kofl, president of Central Valley Network.

Madera Community Hospital remains vacant after closing its doors back on December 30.